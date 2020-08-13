OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 192/2020 issued on 13 August 2020

Summary

• The SMM recorded no ceasefire violations in Donetsk or Luhansk regions.

• The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. Inside the disengagement area near Zolote, an SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle observed people during evening hours.

• The SMM spotted for the first time anti-tank mines on a road near non-governmentcontrolled Sokilnyky, Luhansk region.

• The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable the maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

• The SMM monitored areas near a border crossing point in non-governmentcontrolled areas of Donetsk region.

• The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID19 outbreak, including at an entry-exit checkpoint in Luhansk region.

• The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*