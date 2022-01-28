Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 19/2022 issued on 27 January 2022
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 26 January 2022. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 510 ceasefire violations, including 20 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 403 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded six ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 57 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote, and Petrivske.
- The Mission monitored the operation and repair of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and two corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.
- The Mission visited two border crossing points outside government control in Luhansk region.
- The SMM's freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at three checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk region and at a border crossing point outside government control in Luhansk region. Its unmanned aerial vehicles again encountered instances of GPS signal interference assessed as caused by probable jamming.*