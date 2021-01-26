OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 19/2021 issued on 26 January 2021

Summary

• The SMM recorded 62 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 17 ceasefire violations in the region.

• The Mission recorded 56 ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.

• The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska,

Zolote and Petrivske, and spotted people in the latter two areas during daytime.

• The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable repairs and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

• The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

• The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations in Staromykhailivka, Donetsk region, and at border crossing points outside government control near Voznesenivka and Dovzhanske, Luhansk region.*