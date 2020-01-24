OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 19/2020 issued on 24 January 2020

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission continued monitoring the security situation at the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. A member of the armed formations again restricted the Mission’s access near the latter area, including to the SMM camera.

The SMM saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line, including three mortars in a residential area of non-government-controlled Donetsk city.

The Mission visited border crossing points in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk region.