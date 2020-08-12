Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 191/2020 issued on 12 August 2020

  • The SMM recorded four ceasefire violations in Donetsk region (compared with one in the previous reporting period) and one in Luhansk region (compared with none in the previous reporting period).

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. Inside the latter two areas, SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicles observed people during evening and night hours.

  • The SMM observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line, including in training areas in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk region.

  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable the maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at an entry-exit checkpoint in Luhansk region.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*

