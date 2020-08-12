OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 191/2020 issued on 12 August 2020

The SMM recorded four ceasefire violations in Donetsk region (compared with one in the previous reporting period) and one in Luhansk region (compared with none in the previous reporting period).

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. Inside the latter two areas, SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicles observed people during evening and night hours.

The SMM observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line, including in training areas in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk region.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable the maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at an entry-exit checkpoint in Luhansk region.