OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 190/2021 issued on 16 August 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 15 August 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 13 and 15 August, the SMM recorded 225 ceasefire violations, including 53 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 13 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 13 and 15 August, the Mission recorded 287 ceasefire violations, including 18 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 17 ceasefire violations.

The SMM followed up on reports of a woman injured due to gunfire in non-government-controlled Holubivske, Luhansk region.

The SMM followed up on damage due to shelling to and near an inhabited house in government-controlled Novoselivka Druha, Donetsk region.

Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at two SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) in non-government-controlled Manuilivka, Donetsk region, and near Smile, Luhansk region.* The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside and close to the disengagement areas near Zolote and Petrivske.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

The Mission observed no change in the security situation in east and south-east Kherson region.

The SMM monitored a gathering in Kyiv.