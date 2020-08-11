Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 190/2020 issued on 11 August 2020

  • The SMM recorded one ceasefire violation in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region. (In the previous reporting period the Mission recorded no ceasefire violations in both regions).

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. Inside the latter two areas, an SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle observed people during evening and night hours.

  • The SMM observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in a training area in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk region.

  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable the maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and corresponding checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*

