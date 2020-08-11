OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 190/2020 issued on 11 August 2020

Summary

The SMM recorded one ceasefire violation in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region. (In the previous reporting period the Mission recorded no ceasefire violations in both regions).

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. Inside the latter two areas, an SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle observed people during evening and night hours.

The SMM observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in a training area in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk region.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable the maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and corresponding checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.