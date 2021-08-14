OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 189/2021 issued on 14 August 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 13 August 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 13 ceasefire violations, including three explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 155 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 17 ceasefire violations, including three explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 17 ceasefire violations.

The SMM followed up on damage due to small-arms fire at an inhabited apartment in non-government-controlled Zolote-5/Mykhailivka, Luhansk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to a localized ceasefire to enable repairs, maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.