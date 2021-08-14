Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 189/2021 issued on 14 August 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 13 August 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 13 ceasefire violations, including three explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 155 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 17 ceasefire violations, including three explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 17 ceasefire violations.

  • The SMM followed up on damage due to small-arms fire at an inhabited apartment in non-government-controlled Zolote-5/Mykhailivka, Luhansk region.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

  • The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to a localized ceasefire to enable repairs, maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations in Donetsk region.*

