OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 189/2020 issued on 10 August 2020

Summary

From 00:01 on 27 July until the end of the reporting period, the SMM has so far recorded a total of 256 ceasefire violations.

In the two-day reporting period, the Mission recorded no ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Including the previous reporting period, the Mission recorded no ceasefire violations for three consecutive days.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. Inside the latter two areas, an SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle observed people during evening and night hours.

The SMM observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in non-governmentcontrolled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable the maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM visited four border crossing points in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID19 outbreak, including at an entry-exit checkpoint in Luhansk region.