Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 189/2020 issued on 10 August 2020

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Summary

  • From 00:01 on 27 July until the end of the reporting period, the SMM has so far recorded a total of 256 ceasefire violations.

  • In the two-day reporting period, the Mission recorded no ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Including the previous reporting period, the Mission recorded no ceasefire violations for three consecutive days.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. Inside the latter two areas, an SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle observed people during evening and night hours.

  • The SMM observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in non-governmentcontrolled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable the maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The SMM visited four border crossing points in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID19 outbreak, including at an entry-exit checkpoint in Luhansk region.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including near Novoazovsk, about 12km west of the border with the Russian Federation.*

Related Content