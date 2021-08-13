Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 188/2021 issued on 13 August 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 12 August 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 155 ceasefire violations, including 64 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 33 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 17 ceasefire violations, including one explosion. In the previous reporting period, it recorded no ceasefire violations.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

  • The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to a localized ceasefire to enable repairs and operation of critical civilian infrastructure. It recorded ten ceasefire violations near the Donetsk Filtration Station (DFS).

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The Mission visited four border crossing points outside government control in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and monitored border areas outside government control in Donetsk region.

  • The Mission observed a convoy of trucks with Russian Federation licence plates in a non-government-controlled area in Luhansk region.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at two checkpoints of the armed formations in southern Donetsk region as well as at a border crossing point near non-government-controlled Izvaryne, Luhansk region. Its unmanned aerial vehicles again experienced multiple instances of GPS signal interference

