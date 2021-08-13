OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 188/2021 issued on 13 August 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 12 August 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 155 ceasefire violations, including 64 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 33 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 17 ceasefire violations, including one explosion. In the previous reporting period, it recorded no ceasefire violations.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to a localized ceasefire to enable repairs and operation of critical civilian infrastructure. It recorded ten ceasefire violations near the Donetsk Filtration Station (DFS).

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission visited four border crossing points outside government control in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and monitored border areas outside government control in Donetsk region.

The Mission observed a convoy of trucks with Russian Federation licence plates in a non-government-controlled area in Luhansk region.