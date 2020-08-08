OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 188/2020 issued on 8 August 2020

Summary

From 00:01 on 27 July until the end of the reporting period, the SMM has so far recorded a total of 256 ceasefire violations.

In the reporting period, the Mission recorded no ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions, for the second time since it began systematic data collection.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. Inside the disengagement area near Petrivske, an SMM long-range UAV observed people during evening hours.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable the maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.