Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 188/2020 issued on 8 August 2020

  • From 00:01 on 27 July until the end of the reporting period, the SMM has so far recorded a total of 256 ceasefire violations.

  • In the reporting period, the Mission recorded no ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions, for the second time since it began systematic data collection.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. Inside the disengagement area near Petrivske, an SMM long-range UAV observed people during evening hours.

  • The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable the maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including in nongovernment-controlled Donetsk city*

