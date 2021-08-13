OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 187/2021 issued on 12 August 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 11 August 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 33 ceasefire violations, including 12 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 174 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded no ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 99 ceasefire violations.

The SMM followed up on damage due to shelling to an inhabited apartment in government-controlled Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region.

Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle near non-government-controlled Nova Marivka, Donetsk region.*

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to a localized ceasefire to enable repairs and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.