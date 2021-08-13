Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 187/2021 issued on 12 August 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 11 August 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 33 ceasefire violations, including 12 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 174 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded no ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 99 ceasefire violations.

  • The SMM followed up on damage due to shelling to an inhabited apartment in government-controlled Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region.

  • Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle near non-government-controlled Nova Marivka, Donetsk region.*

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to a localized ceasefire to enable repairs and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at two checkpoints of the armed formations in southern Donetsk region.*

