Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 187/2020 issued on 7 August 2020
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 6 August 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- The SMM recorded five ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region. (In the previous reporting period the Mission recorded no ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions).
- From 00:01 on 27 July until the end of the reporting period, the SMM has so far recorded a total of 256 ceasefire violations.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. Inside the latter two areas, an SMM long-range UAV observed people during evening and night hours.
- The SMM observed anti-tank mines near Luhanske, Lohvynove and Berezove, some for the first time.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable the maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.