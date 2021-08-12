Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 186/2021 issued on 11 August 2021
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 10 August 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 174 ceasefire violations, including 12 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 28 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 99 ceasefire violations, including 21 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded no ceasefire violations.
- The Mission saw damage to a medical facility in government-controlled Zolote-4/Rodina, Luhansk region.
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
- In the past weeks, the SMM spotted extensions to existing trenches in government-controlled and non-government-controlled areas of southern Donetsk region.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to a localized ceasefire to enable the operation and repairs of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.
- The Mission monitored areas near the border with the Russian Federation in Luhansk region.
- The SMM's freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations in southern Donetsk region.*