Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 186/2020 issued on 6 August 2020
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 5 August 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- From 00:01 on 27 July until the end of the reporting period, the SMM has so far recorded a total of 251 ceasefire violations.
- For the first time since the Mission began systematic data collection, in the reporting period, it recorded no ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- An SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) spotted, during evening hours, three trucks and a minivan driving on a dirt road in a non-government-controlled area of Donetsk region near the border with the Russian Federation where there are no border crossing facilities.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. Inside the latter two areas, an SMM long-range UAV observed people during evening and night hours.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable the repairs to, maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission visited four border crossing points in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at an entry-exit checkpoint in Luhansk region.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including near Korsun and Kreminets, and at a border crossing point near non-government controlled Izvaryne.