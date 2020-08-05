Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 185/2020 issued on 5 August 2020
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 4 August 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- The SMM recorded three ceasefire violations in Donetsk region (compared with none in the previous reporting period) and two ceasefire violations in Luhansk region (compared with three in the previous reporting period).
- From 00:01 on 27 July until the end of the reporting period, the SMM recorded a total of 251 ceasefire violations.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. Inside the latter two areas, an SMM long-range UAV observed people during evening and night hours.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to as well as the maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at an entry-exit checkpoint in Luhansk region.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*