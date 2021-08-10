Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 184/2021 issued on 9 August 2021
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 8 August 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 6 and 8 August, the SMM recorded 168 ceasefire violations, including 63 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 96 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 6 and 8 August, the Mission recorded 283 ceasefire violations, including 71 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 138 ceasefire violations.
- The SMM followed up on reports of damage to an inhabited apartment in non-government-controlled Zolote-5/Mykhailivka, Luhansk region.
- An SMM patrol was threatened in non-government-controlled Staromykhailivka, Donetsk region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske and near the disengagement area near Zolote.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to a localized ceasefire to enable operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.
- The Mission's freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at three checkpoints of the armed formations in southern Donetsk region as well as at a border crossing point and a railway station near and in non-government-controlled Voznesenivka (formerly Chervonopartyzansk), Luhansk region. Its UAVs again experienced multiple instances of GPS signal interference.*