OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 184/2020 issued on 4 August 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 3 August 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

The SMM recorded no ceasefire violations in Donetsk region (compared with one in the previous 24 hours) and three ceasefire violations in Luhansk region (compared with two in the previous 24 hours).

From 00:01 on 27 July until the end of the reporting period, the SMM recorded a total of 246 ceasefire violations.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. Inside the latter two areas, an SMM long-range UAV observed people during evening and night hours.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to as well as maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission visited a border crossing point in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk region.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and corresponding checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.