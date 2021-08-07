OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 183/2021 issued on 7 August 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 6 August 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 96 ceasefire violations, including four explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 57 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 138 ceasefire violations, including 47 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded ten ceasefire violations.

The SMM followed up on reports of a man injured due to the detonation of an explosive object in Donetsk city.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske as well as in the vicinity of the disengagement area near Zolote.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable operation and repairs of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM visited three border crossing points outside government control and monitored areas near the border with the Russian Federation, in Donetsk region.

The Mission observed a gathering in Kyiv.