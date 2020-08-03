OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 183/2020 issued on 3 August 2020

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 31 July and 1 August, the SMM recorded 15 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region (compared with nine during the previous reporting period) and no ceasefire violations in Luhansk region (compared with 93 during the previous reporting period).

Between the evenings of 1 and 2 August, the SMM recorded one ceasefire violation in Donetsk region and two ceasefire violations in Luhansk region.

From 00:01 on 27 July until the end of the reporting period, the SMM recorded a total of 243 ceasefire violations. Small-arms fire was directed at SMM unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) near Petrivske and Kamianka, Donetsk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. Inside the latter two areas, an SMM long-range UAV observed people during evening and night hours.

An SMM long-range UAV spotted a train moving eastwards towards the border near non-government-controlled Voznesenivka, Luhansk region.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to as well as maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and corresponding checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.