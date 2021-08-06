Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 182/2021 issued on 6 August 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 5 August 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 57 ceasefire violations, including 20 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 44 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded ten ceasefire violations, including five explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded eight ceasefire violations.

  • The SMM followed up on reports of a woman injured due to shelling near Donetskyi, Luhansk region.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

  • The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

  • The SMM visited two border crossing points outside government control in Donetsk region and monitored areas near the border with the Russian Federation in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at two checkpoints of the armed formations, in southern Donetsk region.*

