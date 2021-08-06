OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 182/2021 issued on 6 August 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 5 August 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 57 ceasefire violations, including 20 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 44 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded ten ceasefire violations, including five explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded eight ceasefire violations.

The SMM followed up on reports of a woman injured due to shelling near Donetskyi, Luhansk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

The SMM visited two border crossing points outside government control in Donetsk region and monitored areas near the border with the Russian Federation in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.