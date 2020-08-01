OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 182/2020 issued on 1 August 2020

Summary

• The SMM recorded nine ceasefire violations in Donetsk region (compared with one during the previous reporting period) and 93 ceasefire violations in Luhansk region (compared with none during the previous reporting period).

• From 00:01 on 27 July until the end of the reporting period, the SMM recorded a total of 225 ceasefire violations.

• The SMM corroborated reports of a man injured due to shrapnel on 27 July in government-controlled Marinka, Donetsk region.

• The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. Inside the latter two areas, an SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle observed people during evening and night hours.

• The SMM observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line.

• The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to as well as maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

• The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and corresponding checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

• The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint near non-government-controlled Olenivka.*