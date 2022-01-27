Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 18/2022 issued on 26 January 2022

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 25 January 2022. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 403 ceasefire violations, including 26 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 39 ceasefire violations in the region.
  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 57 ceasefire violations, including seven explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 163 ceasefire violations in the region.
  • Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near government-controlled Pyshchevyk, Donetsk region.*
  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote, and Petrivske.
  • The SMM monitored the operation and repair of critical civilian infrastructure.
  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.
  • The SMM visited a border crossing point outside government control in Donetsk region.
  • The Mission monitored the security situation in east Kherson region.
  • The SMM monitored a gathering in Kyiv.
  • The Mission's freedom of movement continued to be restricted. Its UAVs again encountered multiple instances of GPS signal interference assessed as caused by probable jamming.*

Related Content