OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 18/2022 issued on 26 January 2022
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 25 January 2022. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 403 ceasefire violations, including 26 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 39 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 57 ceasefire violations, including seven explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 163 ceasefire violations in the region.
- Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near government-controlled Pyshchevyk, Donetsk region.*
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote, and Petrivske.
- The SMM monitored the operation and repair of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.
- The SMM visited a border crossing point outside government control in Donetsk region.
- The Mission monitored the security situation in east Kherson region.
- The SMM monitored a gathering in Kyiv.
- The Mission's freedom of movement continued to be restricted. Its UAVs again encountered multiple instances of GPS signal interference assessed as caused by probable jamming.*