OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 18/2021 issued on 25 January 2021

Summary

Between the evenings of 22 and 24 January, the SMM recorded 364 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. The majority of these ceasefire violations were bursts and shots of small-arms, heavy-machine-gun and 30mm cannon fire recorded on the morning of 23 January close to the disengagement area near Petrivske. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 45 ceasefire violations in the region.

Between the evenings of 22 and 24 January, the Mission recorded two ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.

Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle near non-government-controlled Spartak, Donetsk region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske and saw people in the latter area during daytime.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure. On 24 January, it recorded a ceasefire violation near the Donetsk Filtration Station (DFS), near the time when a bus with DFS workers was driving from the station to Yasynuvata.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission observed a peaceful gathering in Lviv to mark the Day of the Unity of Ukraine.

The Mission monitored the security situation in south-east Kherson region.