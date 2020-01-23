23 Jan 2020

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 18/2020 issued on 23 January 2020

Report
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 23 Jan 2020
Download PDF (913.92 KB)

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded a similar number of ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.

  • A man was injured by an explosive device in non-government-controlled Pankivka.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the security situation at the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. Members of the armed formations again restricted the Mission’s access near the latter area, including to the SMM camera.

  • It monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the drilling of water wells and repairs to a water supply network.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at three checkpoints of the armed formations in southern Donetsk region, as well as at a border crossing point not under government control.

  • The SMM monitored public events in Kyiv and Odessa, and near government-controlled Seleznivka, Donetsk region

