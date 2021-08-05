OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 181/2021 issued on 5 August 2021

KYIV 5 August 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 4 August 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 44 ceasefire violations, including eight explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 121 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded eight ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded three ceasefire violations.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM monitored a gathering in Kyiv.