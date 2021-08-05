Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 181/2021 issued on 5 August 2021

KYIV 5 August 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 4 August 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 44 ceasefire violations, including eight explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 121 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded eight ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded three ceasefire violations.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The SMM monitored a gathering in Kyiv.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at three checkpoints of the armed formations near Staromykhailivka, Nova Marivka and Staropetrivske, all in Donetsk region.*

