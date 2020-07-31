Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 181/2020 issued on 31 July 2020
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 30 July 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- The SMM recorded one ceasefire violation in Donetsk region (the same as during the previous reporting period) and again no ceasefire violations in Luhansk region.
- From 00:01 on 27 July until the end of the reporting period, the SMM recorded a total of 123 ceasefire violations.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. An SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle observed people inside the latter two areas during night hours.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to as well as the maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and corresponding checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM saw a convoy of trucks with Russian Federation licence plates in non-government-controlled Donetsk city.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*