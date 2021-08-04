Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 180/2021 issued on 4 August 2021
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 3 August 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 121 ceasefire violations, including 14 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 25 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded three ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded no ceasefire violations.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske, and recorded ceasefire violations inside the latter area.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.
- The SMM visited border areas outside government control in Luhansk region.
- The SMM's freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Novotoshkivske, Luhansk region and at two checkpoints of the armed formations in Staromykhailivka and Novoazovsk, Donetsk region. Its unmanned aerial vehicles again experienced multiple instances of GPS signal interference.*