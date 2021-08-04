Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 179/2021 issued on 3 August 2021
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 2 August 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 25 ceasefire violations, including seven explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 19 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded no ceasefire violations. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded one ceasefire violation in the region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM's freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a heavy weapons holding area in a government-controlled area and at a checkpoint of the armed formations, in Donetsk region. Its UAVs again experienced instances of GPS signal interference.*