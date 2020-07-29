Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 179/2020 issued on 29 July 2020
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 28 July 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- The SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region, compared with the previous reporting period, and again no ceasefire violations in Luhansk region.
- From 00:01 on 27 July until the end of the reporting period, the SMM recorded a total of 121 ceasefire violations.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicles observed people in the disengagement area near Zolote during evening hours.
- The SMM again saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines as well as beyond respective withdrawal lines but outside of designated storage sites at the airfield in non-government-controlled Peremozhne, Luhansk region.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and maintenance of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and corresponding checkpoints in Luhansk region.
- The SMM observed a calm situation in south-east Kherson region.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*