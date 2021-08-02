Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 178/2021 issued on 2 August 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 1 August 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 30 July and 1 August, the SMM recorded 66 ceasefire violations, including five explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 408 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 30 July and 1 August, the Mission recorded 39 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 17 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • On 31 July, small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) during two separate flights near non-government-controlled Lebiazhe, Donetsk region.*

  • On 31 July, a member of the armed formations refused the Mission to fly a mini-UAV near Staromykhailivka and threatened to shoot it down if the SMM tried.*

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

  • The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

  • The SMM visited two border crossing points outside government control in Donetsk region and monitored areas near the border with the Russian Federation.

  • The Mission observed no change in the security situation in east and south-east Kherson region.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near non-government-controlled Staromykhailivka in Donetsk region. Its UAVs again experienced instances of GPS signal interference.*

