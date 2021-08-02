OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 178/2021 issued on 2 August 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 1 August 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 30 July and 1 August, the SMM recorded 66 ceasefire violations, including five explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 408 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 30 July and 1 August, the Mission recorded 39 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 17 ceasefire violations in the region.

On 31 July, small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) during two separate flights near non-government-controlled Lebiazhe, Donetsk region.*

On 31 July, a member of the armed formations refused the Mission to fly a mini-UAV near Staromykhailivka and threatened to shoot it down if the SMM tried.*

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

The SMM visited two border crossing points outside government control in Donetsk region and monitored areas near the border with the Russian Federation.

The Mission observed no change in the security situation in east and south-east Kherson region.