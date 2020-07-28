Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 178/2020 issued on 28 July 2020
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 27 July 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- Following the meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group on 22 July, which reached agreement regarding additional measures to strengthen the ceasefire as of 00:01 on 27 July, the SMM recorded 111 ceasefire violations, all in Donetsk region, including 21 explosions.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. An SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle spotted people inside the latter two disengagement areas during evening and night hours.
- The SMM saw 22 weapons in violation of withdrawal lines, of which all but one were seen at the airfield in non-government-controlled Peremozhne, Luhansk region.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and maintenance of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and corresponding checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*