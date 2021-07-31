OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 177/2021 issued on 31 July 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 30 July 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 408 ceasefire violations, including 32 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 173 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 17 ceasefire violations, including seven explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 25 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside and near the disengagement area near Petrivske and near the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska and Zolote.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and maintenance of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and five corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission visited four border crossing points outside government control in Donetsk and Luhansk regions and monitored areas near the border with the Russian Federation.

The SMM monitored a gathering and a counter-protest in Kyiv.