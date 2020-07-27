Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 177/2020 issued on 27 July 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 26 July 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 24 and 25 July, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.

  • Between the evenings of 25 and 26 July, the SMM recorded a similar number of ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer ceasefire violations in Luhansk region, compared with the previous 24 hours.

  • The SMM corroborated reports of injuries due to shelling to a mother and a son and damage to their house in non-government-controlled Oleksandrivka, Donetsk region.

  • The SMM saw craters near civilian properties in non-government-controlled Vesele, Donetsk region. The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. An SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle spotted people inside the disengagement area near the latter two areas during evening and night hours.

  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and maintenance of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and corresponding checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The SMM observed a calm situation in south-east Kherson region.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*

