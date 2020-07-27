OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 177/2020 issued on 27 July 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 26 July 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 24 and 25 July, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.

Between the evenings of 25 and 26 July, the SMM recorded a similar number of ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer ceasefire violations in Luhansk region, compared with the previous 24 hours.

The SMM corroborated reports of injuries due to shelling to a mother and a son and damage to their house in non-government-controlled Oleksandrivka, Donetsk region.

The SMM saw craters near civilian properties in non-government-controlled Vesele, Donetsk region. The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. An SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle spotted people inside the disengagement area near the latter two areas during evening and night hours.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and maintenance of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and corresponding checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM observed a calm situation in south-east Kherson region.