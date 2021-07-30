Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 176/2021 issued on 30 July 2021
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 29 July 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 173 ceasefire violations, including 14 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 28 ceasefire violations in the region. In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 25 ceasefire violations, including seven explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 14 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The SMM confirmed two civilians injured due to the explosion of an object in non-government-controlled Donetsk city.
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and maintenance of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.
- The SMM visited a border crossing point outside government control in Donetsk region.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including in a government-controlled area of Luhansk region and in non-government-controlled areas in southern Donetsk region. Its unmanned aerial vehicles again experienced instances of GPS signal interference.*