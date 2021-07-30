Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 176/2021 issued on 30 July 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 29 July 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 173 ceasefire violations, including 14 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 28 ceasefire violations in the region.  In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 25 ceasefire violations, including seven explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 14 ceasefire violations in the region.
  • The SMM confirmed two civilians injured due to the explosion of an object in non-government-controlled Donetsk city.
  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and maintenance of critical civilian infrastructure.
  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.
  • The SMM visited a border crossing point outside government control in Donetsk region.
  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including in a government-controlled area of Luhansk region and in non-government-controlled areas in southern Donetsk region. Its unmanned aerial vehicles again experienced instances of GPS signal interference.*

