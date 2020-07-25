OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 176/2020 issued on 25 July 2020

Summary

• Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

• Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle near Orikhove, Luhansk region.

• The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It saw people within former positions during night hours inside the latter two disengagement areas.

• The SMM saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line.

• The SMM observed recently dug trenches near government-controlled Orikhove and non-government-controlled Holubivske, Luhansk region.

• The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and maintenance of critical civilian infrastructure.

• The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and corresponding checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

• The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*