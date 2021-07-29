Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 175/2021 issued on 29 July 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 28 July 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 28 ceasefire violations, including seven explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 149 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 14 ceasefire violations, including four explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 76 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The Mission observed damage to a civilian property in the Trudivski area of Donetsk city’s Petrovskyi district, Donetsk region.

  • Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle near non-government-controlled Syhnalne, Donetsk region.*

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and maintenance of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The SMM visited two border crossing points in Donetsk region and monitored areas near the border with the Russian Federation in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The Mission observed a religious procession in Kyiv.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at three checkpoints of the armed formations in southern Donetsk region.*

