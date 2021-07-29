OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 175/2021 issued on 29 July 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 28 July 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 28 ceasefire violations, including seven explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 149 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 14 ceasefire violations, including four explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 76 ceasefire violations in the region.

The Mission observed damage to a civilian property in the Trudivski area of Donetsk city’s Petrovskyi district, Donetsk region.

Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle near non-government-controlled Syhnalne, Donetsk region.*

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and maintenance of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM visited two border crossing points in Donetsk region and monitored areas near the border with the Russian Federation in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission observed a religious procession in Kyiv.