OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 175/2020 issued on 24 July 2020

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.

The SMM corroborated reports of a woman who was injured due to shelling in the Trudivski area of Donetsk city’s Petrovskyi district in June.

On two separate occasions, small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle near Chernenko, Donetsk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It continued seeing people in and near former positions inside the latter two areas during evening and night hours.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and maintenance of power and gas lines, as well as water pipelines on both sides of the contact line.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and corresponding checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.