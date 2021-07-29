OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 174/2021 issued on 28 July 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 27 July 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 149 ceasefire violations, including 21 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 394 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 76 ceasefire violations, including 12 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside and near the disengagement area near Petrivske, as well as near the disengagement area near Zolote.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

The Mission observed a religious procession in Kyiv.