Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 174/2020 issued on 23 July 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 22 July 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. During evening and night hours, it saw people within former positions inside the latter two areas.

  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and maintenance of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and corresponding checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The SMM followed up on a hostage situation in Lutsk, Volyn region.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint near non-government-controlled Kreminets, Donetsk region.*

