OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 174/2020 issued on 23 July 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 22 July 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. During evening and night hours, it saw people within former positions inside the latter two areas.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and maintenance of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and corresponding checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM followed up on a hostage situation in Lutsk, Volyn region.