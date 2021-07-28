OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 173/2021 issued on 27 July 2021

KYIV 27 July 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 26 July 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 394 ceasefire violations, including 119 explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 10 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded no ceasefire violations. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 138 ceasefire violations in the region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded multiple ceasefire violations, including several explosions, inside and near the disengagement area near Petrivske.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.