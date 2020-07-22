Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 173/2020 issued on 22 July 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 21 July 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It saw people within former positions inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

  • The SMM saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in non-government-controlled areas of both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and maintenance of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and corresponding checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The Mission observed a convoy in an area where there are no border crossing facilities in non-government-controlled Luhansk region.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at checkpoints near non-government-controlled Bessarabka and Shevchenko, Donetsk region.*

