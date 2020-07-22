OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 173/2020 issued on 22 July 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 21 July 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It saw people within former positions inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

The SMM saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in non-government-controlled areas of both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and maintenance of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and corresponding checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission observed a convoy in an area where there are no border crossing facilities in non-government-controlled Luhansk region.