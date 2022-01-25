OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 17/2022 issued on 25 January 2022

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 24 January 2022. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 39 ceasefire violations, including 23 explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 36 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 163 ceasefire violations, including 110 explosions, 34 of which were assessed as a live-fire exercise outside the security zone. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 146 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote, and Petrivske.

The Mission monitored the operation and repair of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission observed a gathering in Kyiv.