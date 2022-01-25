Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 17/2022 issued on 25 January 2022

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 24 January 2022. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 39 ceasefire violations, including 23 explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 36 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 163 ceasefire violations, including 110 explosions, 34 of which were assessed as a live-fire exercise outside the security zone. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 146 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote, and Petrivske.

  • The Mission monitored the operation and repair of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The Mission observed a gathering in Kyiv.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted. Its unmanned aerial vehicles again encountered instances of GPS signal interference assessed as caused by probable jamming.*

