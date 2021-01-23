OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 17/2021 issued on 23 January 2021

Summary

• The Mission recorded 45 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 39 ceasefire violations in the region.

• The SMM recorded no ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it also recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.

• The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske, and spotted people inside the latter two areas during daytime.

• The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable the assessment and operation of critical civilian infrastructure. It heard 23 ceasefire violations close to the Donetsk Filtration Station (DFS), near and during the time when a bus with DFS workers was driving towards the station.

• The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry/exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

• The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*