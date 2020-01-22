OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 17/2020 issued on 22 January 2020

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the security situation at the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The SMM saw mines near Hnutove, Pyshchevyk and Vesela Hora, some for the first time.

It monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the drilling of water wells and maintenance to critical civilian infrastructure.