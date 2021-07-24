OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 171/2021 issued on 24 July 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 23 July 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 26 ceasefire violations, including one explosion. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 102 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 58 ceasefire violations, including one explosion. In the previous reporting period, it recorded one ceasefire violation in the region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and maintenance of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission monitored areas near the border with the Russian Federation in Luhansk region.

The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at four checkpoints of the armed formations in southern Donetsk region. Its unmanned aerial vehicles again experienced instances of GPS signal interference.*