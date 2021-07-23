OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 170/2021 issued on 23 July 2021

KYIV 23 July 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 22 July 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 102 ceasefire violations, including 12 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 98 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded one ceasefire violation – an explosion. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 20 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM saw damage due to small-arms fire to inhabited apartment in Zolote-5/Mykhailivka, Luhansk region. Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at Mission’s mini-unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) on two occasions near government-controlled Starohnativka, Donetsk region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to a localized ceasefire to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission visited two border crossing points outside government control in Donetsk region, and monitored areas near the border with the Russian Federation.