Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 169/2021 issued on 22 July 2021

Situation Report
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 21 July 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 98 ceasefire violations, including seven explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 40 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 20 ceasefire violations, including 19 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded two ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The Mission visited a border crossing point outside government control in Donetsk region.

  • The SMM monitored two gatherings in Kyiv.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at six checkpoints of the armed formations in southern Donetsk region.*

