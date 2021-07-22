OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 169/2021 issued on 22 July 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 21 July 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 98 ceasefire violations, including seven explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 40 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 20 ceasefire violations, including 19 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded two ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission visited a border crossing point outside government control in Donetsk region.

The SMM monitored two gatherings in Kyiv.