OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 169/2020 issued on 17 July 2020
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 16 July 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and a significant increase in Luhansk region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. An SMM long-range UAV spotted people inside the disengagement areas near Zolote and Petrivske, during evening hours.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable the repairs and maintenance of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and corresponding checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.