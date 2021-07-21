OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 168/2021 issued on 21 July 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 20 July 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 40 ceasefire violations, including 12 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 86 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded two ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded four ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM observed recent damage to a civilian property in Olenivka, Donetsk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and repairs of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.