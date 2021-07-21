Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 168/2021 issued on 21 July 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 20 July 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 40 ceasefire violations, including 12 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 86 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded two ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded four ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The SMM observed recent damage to a civilian property in Olenivka, Donetsk region.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

  • The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and repairs of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk region and at a railway station outside government control near the border with the Russian Federation in Luhansk region.*

